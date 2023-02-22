Search icon
Kili and Neema Paul show off epic dance moves to Sapna Choudhary’s Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, viral video

. This time, they not only lip synced but also nailed the hook steps of popular Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

New Delhi: After posting lip syncing videos to hit Bollywood songs like Kala Chashma, Zaalima and Tum Tum, the viral Tanzanian brother and sister duo Kili Paul and Neema Paul have done something mesmerizing yet again. This time, they not only lip synced but also nailed the hook steps of popular Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the video, they both match the steps to the song and even lip-sync to it. The duo's adorable dance has captured thousands of viewers' attention, and they can't get enough of it.  You might end up watching the clip on loop, just like us.  "Some Songs Are Just Magical. Any Haryanvi Here?" reads the video caption. 

After being shared online, the video received over 1 million views. Netizens were blown away by Kili and Neema's performance and lauded them in the comments section.

"Proud of you and your beautiful sis," one Instagram user wrote. "This is so incredible, lots of love from India," said another. "Best song and best performance... You both are my favourite," said a third. "You always surprise me, you two are amazing," said a fourth.a

