Viral video: Kili Paul and sister Neema's heartfelt tribute to Sidhu Moosewala wins hearts

New Delhi: Kili Paul and her sister Neema Paul, Tanzanian content creators and social media sensations, pay a touching tribute to the late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala in their latest video. The brother-sister duo posted a video of themselves lip-syncing to Moose Wala's Mera Na, which was released earlier this month. The song has the late singer's vocals as well as rap by Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

The song is about Moosewala's enormous fame, as he appears on everything from billboards to newspaper articles. The song has received 32 million views on YouTube since it was released.

In the video, the sibling duo can be seen standing in the rain and lip-syncing the song Mera Na. Kili Paul folds his hands at the end of the video and pays an emotional tribute to late singer. “Still writing history. Always remembered.” reads the video caption.



Shared two days ago, the video has received more than 774,000 views. Moosewala's fans quickly filled the comments section with heartfelt reactions. Several people mentioned how much they "miss" the singer, while others said that he is still alive in their hearts.

Here's how netizens reacted:

An individual posted, "He is still alive in our heart,." Another added, "Always misses the great Sidhu Moosewala " A third wrote, "This is so emotional and hearttouching." A fourth shared, "I am crying." Many netizens have reacted using heart emojis.