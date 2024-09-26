Twitter
Unforgettable wedding gift: Bride, groom wonderstruck as parents gifts Coldplay tickets, see newlyweds priceless reactio

'I just could not believe...': Indian chess star Vantika Agarwal on meeting with PM Modi

Meet NASA astronauts who are set to launch Crew 9 mission to bring Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore from space

Viral video: Kids perfectly imitate signature steps from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 song, WATCH

'Why should I resign?', asks Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah amid protests by BJP leaders

Viral

Viral video: Kids perfectly imitate signature steps from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 song, WATCH

A viral video, showing two kids perfectly imitating signature steps from Pushpa 2, has gone viral.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 02:42 PM IST

A grab of the viral video (Photo/Instagram)
    As actor Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's much-awaited film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is set to establish new records on the box office, the 'Angaaron' song has already become a trendsetter with people making reels and videos on social media. 

    Amid the craze, a video feauring two adorable kids perfectly imitating the signature steps from the song is going viral on the internet, garenring praises from the netizens. 

    The video, shared by an Instagram user under the name 'star_dance_studio_04', got viral in no time, with several netizens heaping praise on the kids. 

     

     

    The video showed a little boy and girl donning the attire of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna from the song perfectly performing the signature steps. What further captured everyone's hearts was the girl's on-point expressions. 

    "The expression of the little girl is awesome", a user commented. 

    Another user wrote, "Ufffffff lovely". 

    "Pushpa rule is everywhere", a third wrote. 

    Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars popular actors Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. It is set to hit theaters on December 6, 2024. 

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
