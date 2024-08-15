Viral Video: Kids hilarious reactions to seeing drone for first time have Internet laughing, watch

In the world of internet content, especially on platforms like Instagram Reels, creators will try anything to capture attention. Sometimes their efforts flop, while other times they strike gold. Falling somewhere in between, a video shared online has sparked both laughter and sympathy. The clip features village kids reacting, apparently for the first time, to a drone flying above them. Visibly frightened, the children are seen running away in a panic.

The video, shared on social media, has been circulating widely since its release. While some viewers found it amusing, others called it cruel towards the children involved. Many users joked about the kids' reactions, comparing them to famous athletes and sprinters.

Watch video:

Village kids see a drone for the first time pic.twitter.com/KH0HlzdvdN August 15, 2024

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle ‘CCTV IDIOTS’ with the caption, “Village kids see a drone for the first time.” Since being shared, it has garnered over 69,000 views.

In the comment section, people shared mixed reactions. One user wrote, “That boy will be the future Usain Bolt if he trains well. He ran like his life depended on it.” Another added, “Bro has never run faster in his life.” A third person speculated, “AI generated. Wet feet usually leave marks on the ground, don't they?”

Other comments expressed concern: “Poor kid, scaring him by chasing him,” one user noted. “This is a remote village in India. They were likely telling their mothers about it afterward,” observed another. Others shared personal stories, with one saying, “I remember my first time seeing a drone when I was six!”