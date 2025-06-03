On June 2, Khan sir hosted a lavish wedding reception, where his wife Mrs. AS Khan, made a first public appearance. The reception was attended by politicians and educators, from Tejashwi Yadav to Alakh Pandey.

Popular educator Khan sir recently got married in a simple wedding during the India-Pakistan war. On June 2, Khan sir hosted a lavish wedding reception, where his wife Mrs. AS Khan, made a first public appearance. The reception was attended by politicians and educators, from Tejashwi Yadav to Alakh Pandey.

Viral moment with Tejashwi Yadav

While attending the reception and congratulating couples on stage, Tejashwi Yadav asked Khan Sir, “When did this happen? When was the wedding?” Khan Sir gave him a hilarious reply laughing, and said, “It happened during the recent India-Pakistan conflict… and sir, I copied your exact model — quiet wedding first, then reveal it later.”

Tejashwi Yadav then said, “Then the reception has taken place at the right time," This brief but humorous exchange between Tejashwi Yadav and Khan sir has now gone viral.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Hilarious moment with Alakh Pandey

In another viral video, Alakh Padey, popularly known as Physics Wallah, was seen congratulating the couple. However, it turned hilarious when he stood between the couple posing for photos. Khan Sir quickly moved him to the side. He said, “Chalo hato, kahaan miya-biwi ke beech mein aa rahe ho.”



WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

About the Khan sir's wedding reception

After a quiet wedding, the reception event has an impressive list of guests of educators and politicians, including Bihar governor,Arif Mohammad Khan . It was held at a banquet hall in Shaguna Mor, Patna.

Khan sir’s wife, A.S. Khan appeared for the first time in front of the public, adorning a lehenga, and a veil covering her face. As per reports, Khan sir's wife is from Siwan district in Bihar. The couple entered hand-in-hand on the stage.

Who is Khan sir?

Khan sir is a popular name in the world of YouTube. He is an educator, providing online classes via his channel GS Research Centre. He has 23 million subscribers, making students prepare for competitive exams. He has pursued his graduation in Science and Geography from Allahabad University. Now, he will host a special part for his students on June 6.