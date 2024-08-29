Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This director couldn't find producers for debut, miracle at Kumbh Mela changed his life, film made him and Irrfan star

'To protect the...': Champai Soren reveals why he is switching to BJP

Viral video: Kerala professor grooves to 'Kala Chashma' at college event, rapper Badshah reacts

Shocking! Student suicide rate in India exceeds…, know details here

UAE visa amnesty: Know how and where to apply, eligibility and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This director couldn't find producers for debut, miracle at Kumbh Mela changed his life, film made him and Irrfan star

This director couldn't find producers for debut, miracle at Kumbh Mela changed his life, film made him and Irrfan star

'To protect the...': Champai Soren reveals why he is switching to BJP

'To protect the...': Champai Soren reveals why he is switching to BJP

Viral video: Kerala professor grooves to 'Kala Chashma' at college event, rapper Badshah reacts

Viral video: Kerala professor grooves to 'Kala Chashma' at college event, rapper Badshah reacts

6 actors who own land on moon

6 actors who own land on moon

Indian singers with most National Awards

Indian singers with most National Awards

Seven ways our brain tells us to take a break 

Seven ways our brain tells us to take a break 

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This director couldn't find producers for debut, miracle at Kumbh Mela changed his life, film made him and Irrfan star

This director couldn't find producers for debut, miracle at Kumbh Mela changed his life, film made him and Irrfan star

Amit Sial's social drama Tikdam to be screened for senior officials and government representatives in Lucknow

Amit Sial's social drama Tikdam to be screened for senior officials and government representatives in Lucknow

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power star Charlie Vickers explains why he didn't want his Sauron to be scary | Exclusive

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power star Charlie Vickers explains why he didn't want his Sauron to be scary | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Kerala professor grooves to 'Kala Chashma' at college event, rapper Badshah reacts

A video of Arunima Devasish, an assistant professor from St Teresa's College in Kerala, has gone viral with nearly 10 million views on Instagram.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

Viral video: Kerala professor grooves to 'Kala Chashma' at college event, rapper Badshah reacts
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An assistant professor from St Teresa's College in Kerala’s Ernakulam has become an internet sensation after a video of her dance performance went viral. The video, recorded during a college event, shows Arunima Devasish, dressed in a saree and sneakers, energetically grooving to the hit song 'Kala Chashma.' The video, captured by one of her students, has racked up close to 10 million views on Instagram, with notable reactions, including one from rapper Badshah.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by theja

Arunima's infectious energy on stage was a crowd-pleaser, as her colleagues joined in the performance. The audience, including students, erupted in cheers as their teachers danced alongside them. Arunima's unique combination of traditional attire and casual sneakers added flair to the event, making the performance even more memorable.

The viral video has sparked widespread admiration for the professor’s spontaneous and fun-filled dance. 

With the video continuing to gather momentum online, many have hailed the event as a testament to the close-knit bond between teachers and students at St Teresa's College.

Reactions from netizens:

One user wrote, "This is what we need more of in education! Teachers who can connect on every level."

Another said, "Love how she combined the saree and sneakers. So cool and fun!"

A third wrote, "Teachers like her make college life unforgettable. What an inspiration!"

Someone else commented, "She’s got some serious moves! 10 million views well deserved!"

Another person said, "Wish I had professors like this during my college days. This is awesome!"

Lastly, one user noted, "Kala Chashma never fails, but Arunima’s energy takes it to another level!"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Outrage erupts as video of men dancing on dead whale carcass goes viral, watch

Outrage erupts as video of men dancing on dead whale carcass goes viral, watch

'Patni k saamne haar...': Amitabh Bachchan's marriage advise goes viral amid Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours

'Patni k saamne haar...': Amitabh Bachchan's marriage advise goes viral amid Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours

DNA TV Show: Bangladesh’s interim govt frees terror group chief Jashimuddin Rahmani

DNA TV Show: Bangladesh’s interim govt frees terror group chief Jashimuddin Rahmani

Swara Bhasker calls Justice Hema Committee’s findings on sexual abuse ‘familiar, heartbreaking’: 'Successful actors...'

Swara Bhasker calls Justice Hema Committee’s findings on sexual abuse ‘familiar, heartbreaking’: 'Successful actors...'

Meet actor who was once cricketer, one incident ruined his career; later became star playing Balrama on TV, is now…

Meet actor who was once cricketer, one incident ruined his career; later became star playing Balrama on TV, is now…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement