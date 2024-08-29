Viral video: Kerala professor grooves to 'Kala Chashma' at college event, rapper Badshah reacts

A video of Arunima Devasish, an assistant professor from St Teresa's College in Kerala, has gone viral with nearly 10 million views on Instagram.

An assistant professor from St Teresa's College in Kerala’s Ernakulam has become an internet sensation after a video of her dance performance went viral. The video, recorded during a college event, shows Arunima Devasish, dressed in a saree and sneakers, energetically grooving to the hit song 'Kala Chashma.' The video, captured by one of her students, has racked up close to 10 million views on Instagram, with notable reactions, including one from rapper Badshah.

Arunima's infectious energy on stage was a crowd-pleaser, as her colleagues joined in the performance. The audience, including students, erupted in cheers as their teachers danced alongside them. Arunima's unique combination of traditional attire and casual sneakers added flair to the event, making the performance even more memorable.

The viral video has sparked widespread admiration for the professor’s spontaneous and fun-filled dance.

With the video continuing to gather momentum online, many have hailed the event as a testament to the close-knit bond between teachers and students at St Teresa's College.

Reactions from netizens:

One user wrote, "This is what we need more of in education! Teachers who can connect on every level."

Another said, "Love how she combined the saree and sneakers. So cool and fun!"

A third wrote, "Teachers like her make college life unforgettable. What an inspiration!"

Someone else commented, "She’s got some serious moves! 10 million views well deserved!"

Another person said, "Wish I had professors like this during my college days. This is awesome!"

Lastly, one user noted, "Kala Chashma never fails, but Arunima’s energy takes it to another level!"