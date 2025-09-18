Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar passes away at 46; Kamal Haasan, Karthi pay emotional tribute: 'It aches to see..'
Donald Trump issues BIG statement on India ties: 'Very close to PM Modi but...'
Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, named new CEO of Turning Point USA
Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks silence on Deepika Padukone's ouster from sequel: 'Can't change what happened but...'
Fake Pakistan football team arrested in Japan, deported after visa scam sparks security alert
Viral video: Kerala men perform stunning semi-classical dance on ‘Garaj Garaj’, internet applauds
Salman Khan said Aishwarya Rai 'apne aap ko bahut khoobsurat samajhti hai', reveals Himani Shivpuri: 'He used to come every night and...'
Who is Samir Modi, Lalit Modi's brother, arrested in Delhi on rape charges?
Russia issues BIG statement on US tariff threats for India, China: 'Talking to them...'
IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Oman match live on TV, online?
VIRAL
The clip, shared by influencer Appu on Instagram, has already been viewed by five million people.
A video of two boys dancing to the much-loved song Garaj Garaj from the Bollywood web series Bandish Bandits is winning hearts online. They complete the dance routine with grace.
The clip, shared by influencer Appu on Instagram, has already been viewed by five million people. In the video, Appu and Ritul perform a semi-classical with near-flawless rhythm. Every beat is precise, and their effortless movements make the performance a visual feast.
Social media users could not contain their adoration, and the comments section soon became a torrent of praise. One user wrote, 'The men doing the classical is the most beautiful part.' Added another, “The best version of this song ever.” A third user said, 'Best version of this song till now.' Another user commented, ''Oh, love this genre of men.'
Also read: This Mughal emperor built Delhi's Chandni Chowk for his daughter, he was...