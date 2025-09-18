Viral video: Kerala men perform stunning semi-classical dance on ‘Garaj Garaj’, internet applauds

The clip, shared by influencer Appu on Instagram, has already been viewed by five million people.

A video of two boys dancing to the much-loved song Garaj Garaj from the Bollywood web series Bandish Bandits is winning hearts online. They complete the dance routine with grace.

The clip, shared by influencer Appu on Instagram, has already been viewed by five million people. In the video, Appu and Ritul perform a semi-classical with near-flawless rhythm. Every beat is precise, and their effortless movements make the performance a visual feast.

Watch the viral video here:

Social media reactions:

Social media users could not contain their adoration, and the comments section soon became a torrent of praise. One user wrote, 'The men doing the classical is the most beautiful part.' Added another, “The best version of this song ever.” A third user said, 'Best version of this song till now.' Another user commented, ''Oh, love this genre of men.'

Also read: This Mughal emperor built Delhi's Chandni Chowk for his daughter, he was...