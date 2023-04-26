Search icon
Viral video: Kerala girl recites Malayalam poem in Vande Bharat Express, impresses PM Modi

PM Modi also praised a girl who performed the Malayalam poem 'Ini Varunnoru Thalamurakku' in front of him. The video of the same incident has gone viral on social media and won millions of hearts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 09:01 AM IST

Viral video: Kerala girl recites Malayalam poem in Vande Bharat Express, impresses PM Modi
screengrab

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Kerala and launched the state's first Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. He also engaged with a few students aboard the train. PM Modi also praised a girl who performed the Malayalam poem 'Ini Varunnoru Thalamurakku' in front of him. The video of the same incident has gone viral on social media and won millions of hearts.

In the video, a girl is seen singing Inchakkad Balachandran's poem Ini Varunnoru Thalamurakku in front of PM Modi.  PM calmly listened to the girl's recitation and applauded her at the end. PM lauded the girl in Hindi, stating, "You sing well, and you write well, too."

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor were also in the train with the Prime Minister as he engaged with the students.

PM Modi shared the video on his official Twitter account with a caption that reads, "A memorable interaction on board the Vande Bharat Express."

PM Modi is visiting Kerala for two days and has launched off the state's first Vande Bharat train from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. In Thiruvananthapuram, he was welcomed enthusiastically and laid the foundation for a Rs 1,500-crore digital science park.

Apart from launching the Kochi Water Metro, a first-of-its-kind public boat service linked to a metro rail network, PM Modi plans to lay the groundwork for several projects in Thiruvananthapuram, including the redevelopment of the Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations, rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section, and so on.

 

 

