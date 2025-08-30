Viral video: Kerala family’s soulful ‘Tere Bina’ cover wins internet, earns AR Rahman’s praise; WATCH

In the video, Fatima plays the violin, her sister plays the guitar, while their father plays the beats on the tabla.

A Kerala family's rendition of the classic Bollywood track "Tere Bina" has left the audience in splits. The video shared by Fatima Shada on Instagram shows the family singing a soulful cover that has now gone viral.

In the video, Fatima plays the violin, her sister plays the guitar, while their father plays the beats on the tabla. The simplicity and sincerity of the rendition garnered a lot of praise on social media. They soon caught the attention of music legend AR Rahman, who also composed and sang the original song.

Rahman reacted to the performance with a brief but warm comment on Instagram, writing, "Mashallah."

Social media users also praised the family's effort. One user said, "I was about to write my comment when I saw AR Rahman sir's reaction. What else can one write after this?" while another said, "Everyone else can delete their comments now - AR Rahman himself has praised them." One user said, "The whole family is talented, Mashallah."

About the song

Tere Bina is a Sufi-inspired love song from Mani Ratnam's 2007 film Guru, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. Over the years, it has become one of Rahman's most loved compositions, often referred to as an evergreen classic.

Even nearly two decades after its release, Tere Bina connects deeply with listeners, and this family's rendition from Kerala is the latest reminder of its timeless appeal.

