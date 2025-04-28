The video of J&K woman dancing to the Bollywood song 'Jhalla Wallah' went viral on Instagram.

Every day, new videos take over the internet, grabbing the attention of millions. Recently, a video of a Kashmiri woman dancing on top of a tree to the hit Bollywood song "Jhalla Wallah" from the 2012 film Ishaqzaade has gone viral. The woman, identified as Usha Nagvanshi, shared the daring clip on her Instagram handle, 'ushanagvanshi31'.

In the video, Usha is seen gracefully dancing while balancing on a tree branch with a steep drop behind her. Her fearless performance has not only stunned viewers but also won her massive attention, as the video has already garnered more than 12.4 million views.

The internet reacted with a mix of awe and concern. While many praised her boldness and creativity, others pointed out the risks involved in such stunts for social media fame. Comments flooded in, with one user saying, "Ab next Eiffel Tower par," while another joked, "Death is scared of didi." A third user praised her balance, writing, "Didi's been working on that core. Mad balancing skills."

Some users also expressed worry, commenting, "Bro is just one heartbeat away," and "She literally said 'copy karke dikha'."

