Viral video: Karnataka woman saves son from snake ready for attack, wins online praise

Screen Grab

A video of a mother rescuing her child from a snake just as it was about to bite him has gone viral on Twitter. According to individuals who have uploaded the video, it was recorded by a CCTV system in the Mandya region of Karnataka. A mother snatched her child away from stepping on a snake in the nick of time.

Her presence of mind saved the kid..

But be safe all, this is an eye opener to all pic.twitter.com/tPm6WbGc8g — Anu Satheesh (@AnuSatheesh5) August 12, 2022

The video opens with a mother and boy exiting their home, blissfully unaware of the snake that is crossing the street in front of them. Because the snake is so near to the step outside the home, the kid misses it.

The youngster walks casually over the step, and the snake immediately pulls back and opens its hood in defensive posture as soon as it senses the presence of a person. The youngster, frightened, attempts to return to the safety of the home by leaping over the reptile. The mother uses her quick thinking to grab the kid and remove him out harm's path.

She hoists him over her shoulder and sprints away with him. Even the snake is crawling away.

Twitter users are astonished by the woman's rapid responses and are praising her courage. The viral video has more than 58,000 views with 800 retweets and 3156 likes.

As one user put it, " Mind Blowing Reflexes of mother." Another user tweeted, “Be careful vth ur surroundingg.... Mom,” and another wrote,” just check this....mother and kid should thank god.”