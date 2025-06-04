A couple in Karnataka's Kalaburagi (earlier Gulbarga) paused their wedding ceremony to watch the final moments of the match on the big screen.

The wait was long, but the celebration was worth it. After 18 years of fervent devotion and grand celebrations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally lifted their first-ever IPL trophy, sending shockwaves of joy across the nation. The team defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs in a nail-biting finale, with Krunal Pandya being awarded the Player of the Match.

As the team lifted the coveted trophy, fans across India rejoiced, with many getting emotional watching Virat Kohli, one of the team's key players, tear up after the win. Social media was flooded with celebratory videos, with fans sharing moments from parties and gatherings, highlighting just how united the country was in celebrating RCB's victory.

However, one video in particular caught people's attention. A couple in Karnataka's Kalaburagi (earlier Gulbarga) paused their wedding ceremony to watch the final moments of the match on the big screen. The guests, including the groom, huddled near the screen in anticipation, and moments later, the room erupted in cheers, chanting 'RCB, RCB' as the team clinched their maiden IPL title.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by one of the attendees, who captioned it as "I’m at a wedding, people paused the wedding to watch the finishing moment of @RCBTweets. Winning the finals! #RCBvsPBKS #EeSalaCupNamde." The video quickly went viral, with fans hailing it as the perfect symbol of RCB fandom.

Social media reaction

Many people responding to the tweet said it was 'crazy' that a wedding was paused for the IPL finale. One user said the video had to be 'the best' from the match, adding "God bless the newlyweds." Another wrote, "What a day to get married!"

Another user said, "That is some insane level of craze," while a seperate user commented, "unreal craze."

The moment has since become a talking point, with fans sharing similar moments from parties and gatherings. It highlights the immense passion and dedication of RCB fans, who went to great lengths to celebrate their team's victory.

As the news of RCB's victory spread, fans took to social media to congratulate the team. The team's victory parade is expected to be a grand affair, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru churned out the blueprint for lifting the trophy after posting 190/9 on the board. RCB bowlers hunted in packs, took wickets at regular intervals, and conjured a six-run victory to take the coveted title home.