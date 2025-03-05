Two cute kids have made a very adorable dance video on the song 'Kali Activa'. Wearing school uniforms, these two kids are dancing joyfully to the song. Their dance video has gone viral with social media users reaction adoring their dance and reminiscing their childhood memories.

The viral Punjabi song 'Kali Activa' is becoming quite popular on social media. Girls, boys, and even kids are making reels on this song and sharing them on social media. This Punjabi track has become a huge hit in the reel world. Scrolling through Instagram, you can see a dance reel on this song in almost every second post.

Adorable dance of kids on ‘Kali Activa’

Now, two cute kids have made a very adorable dance video on the song 'Kali Activa'. Wearing school uniforms, these two kids are dancing joyfully to the song. This video is going viral from Punjab. The caption of the video is written in Punjabi. The video has received a flood of likes in the comment box. After watching this video, anyone’s heart can be filled with joy.

In this video, you can see these two kids, with their school bags placed on the ground, hopping and dancing to the song 'Kali Activa'. Wearing sweaters over their school uniforms, the smiles on their faces can easily win anyone’s heart. This cute video of the kids dancing in the street has now become a hit in the social media neighborhood. More than 421,000 people have liked this fun-filled video of the two kids. Meanwhile, users are sharing laughing and red heart emojis in the comment box.

Social media reacts on kids’ viral dance on Kali Activa

In the comments on the kids' dance video, one user wrote, "The kids really made it fun." Another user wrote, "Looks like it's school vacation, that's why these two are dancing happily." A third user commented, "The little Jai-Veeru duo has done wonders with their dance." A fourth user wrote, "There’s no day like school days, watching these kids dance brought back memories of my childhood." After watching this video, people are showering a lot of love on these two kids.