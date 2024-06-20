Twitter
Viral video: Jodhpur man mounts 'mini shower' on scooter to beat the heat, internet reacts

A man from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, gained viral fame after attaching a makeshift shower to his scooter to beat the scorching heat.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 07:02 AM IST

Viral video: Jodhpur man mounts 'mini shower' on scooter to beat the heat, internet reacts
TRENDING NOW

In a striking example of Indian ingenuity, a man from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has found a creative solution to combat the searing heat. As temperatures soar and heatwaves persist across the country, many parts of Rajasthan are experiencing severe shortages of electricity and water. Amid these challenging conditions, this man has devised a unique way to stay cool.

The inventive Jodhpur resident installed a makeshift shower on his scooter, allowing him to enjoy a refreshing spray of water while riding in the blazing sun. A video of this innovative contraption quickly went viral, capturing the imagination of social media users.

Shared by content creator Fun With Singh, the video shows the man confidently riding his scooter with a plastic dispenser attached to the floorboard, providing a continuous water shower. The sight of this "desi jugaad" in action drew curious onlookers, many of whom took out their phones to document the scene.

The viral video has received widespread attention on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with viewers praising the man's resourcefulness. Comments ranged from admiration for his creativity to playful remarks about the innovation staying within India. One user noted, "Super idea to avoid the heat," while another commented, "The man rocked, people shocked."

Amassing over 2 million views and more than 800,000 likes, the video has sparked a lively conversation online. It stands as a testament to the inventive spirit that thrives in the face of adversity, showcasing how a bit of creativity can provide relief and bring a smile, even during the harshest of conditions.

