Viral Video: ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ crossover with 'Lakadi Ki Kathi', netizens say ‘editor ko Oscar do’

There have been several online debates and memes about the film "Pathaan" ever since the teaser trailer was released.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Kkan's next film, has already had an international impression, as shown by a Korean dance group who have performed the title song. The song Jhoome Jo Pathaan by Pathaan has already won over a large audience in India.

Since the release of the trailer for "Pathaan," the movie has been the subject of several online memes and debates. The first release of Besharam Rang, the first song from Pathaan, attracted the attention of many trolls and negative comments. Someone has attempted to sync the music video for the song Lakadi Ki Kathi with the movie Jhoome Jo Pathaan in the newest internet sensation.

From the film Masoom comes the song "Lakdi Ki Kathi," sung by Urmila Matondkar, Jugal Hansraj, and Aradhana Srivastav. The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah. RD Burman composed the music for "Lakdi Ki Kathi," while Gulzar wrote the lyrics. This song earned the former his second Filmfare Award for Best Music Director.

Netizens' reactions to the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@filling._)

The internet users' responses to the video are priceless. One user commented, “Sharukhan ko bhi nhi pta tha ki vo ghode vaale song ke step copy kr rha tha.“ 

Another instagram user commented, “Editor ko oskar milna chahiye.” Another Instagram user commented, “hey bhagwan...mtlb kuch bhi.” 

Another commented, “Mujhe lagta hai besharam rang ki jagah ye song hota to film jyada hit hoti.“

