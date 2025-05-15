A video has gone viral in which a mother can be seen pleading with her son to leave the path of terrorism. Her son is a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Amir Nazir Wani. The video shows an emotional and sensitive conversation between a mother and a son.

A video has gone viral in which a mother can be seen pleading with her son to leave the path of terrorism. Her son is a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Amir Nazir Wani. The video shows an emotional and sensitive conversation between a mother and a son. She requests her son to surrender to the security forces. The conversation took place over a video call moments before he was killed by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora on Thursday.

Viral video of JeM terrorist talking to mother

The video clip has gone viral on social media and shows Wani talking with his mother while holding an AK-47. As he died in the encounter few moments after, the mother and son had their final conversation. His mother pleaded, “Please surrender,” but Wani kept on refusing, saying, “Let the army come forward, then I will see.”

Amir Nazir Wani made the video call from the house where he was hiding in Tral region before the gunfight started in which he was killed. Alon with his mother, Wani’s sister also talked to him. In the same call, Wani also talked to the sister of Asif Ahmed Sheikh, another terrorist, who was also killed in the same encounter.

Tral encounter

Encounter between the police forces and JeM terrorists broke out in the Nader, Tral area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir early on Thursday morning. The Kashmir police shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development. “Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow”, the 'X' post from Kashmir police read.

Meanwhile, three terrorists with affiliation to the Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter in Shopian, South Kashmir on Tuesday. The confirmation of the identification of two out of three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-affiliated terrorists has been made. Three of the terrorists were killed in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in the Shopian district.