A video of Japanese students dancing to Rose and Bruno Mars’ hit song Apt has taken social media by storm, amassing over 71 million views on Instagram. Their synchronised moves and high-energy performance have left viewers in awe.

The viral video was shot at Kawanoe High School in Japan’s Shikokuchuo. In the clip, students can be seen delivering a perfectly coordinated dance routine while their teacher is busy writing on the blackboard. Their seamless execution and enthusiasm have captivated audiences worldwide.

Apt became a viral sensation soon after its release in 2024, with social media users creating numerous dance and trend-based videos using the song. Earlier this year, a clip featuring Bharatnatyam dancers performing to the track also gained widespread attention.

The song Apt—an abbreviation of ‘Apartment’ or ‘Apateu’ (a popular Korean drinking game)—is a collaboration between New Zealand-South Korean singer Rose and American artist Bruno Mars. The track has dominated music charts and continues to inspire creative performances online.

