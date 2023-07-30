Headlines

Viral video: Japanese man invests Rs 12 lakh to transform into human dog, goes out for his first walk

Toco, the hyperrealistic dog costume-wearing Japanese man, snapped a picture with his new dog friends.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

In a rather peculiar piece of news, a Japanese man spent over $20,000 (two million Yen) to fulfill his lifelong dream of "becoming an animal" by transforming himself into a human "border collie." Known only as Toco, this individual, who boasts nearly 30,000 subscribers on YouTube, donned a hyperrealistic dog costume and ventured out for his first public walk, capturing attention and reportedly making some dog friends along the way, as reported by the New York Post.

Toco's YouTube videos showcased him being led on a leash for a walk, interacting with other dogs in a park, and playfully rolling around. His debut outing as a dog received enthusiastic responses from both onlookers and fellow canines.

 

 

In one of his videos, Toco expressed, "I became a collie, fulfilling a dream I had to be an animal since I was a little child!" However, he also revealed that he conceals his human identity because he fears being judged by others, particularly his coworkers, who find his desire to transform into a dog strange.

The revelation of his transformation came as a shock to his family, and Toco admitted feeling nervous and scared before making his first public appearance as a canine.

The Japanese business Zeppet, known for creating costumes for TV commercials and movies, designed the $22,000 ensemble, which remarkably replicates the appearance of a real dog walking on all fours. The process took 40 days to complete, showcasing the dedication put into bringing Toco's dream to life.

 

