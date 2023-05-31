Viral video: Japanese man finds live frog in his udon cup, company issues apology

screengrab

New Delhi: Kaito, a Japanese Twitter user, had an unexpected and shocking experience during his business trip. While enjoying a bowl of Marugame Seimen's popular Spicy Dandan Salad Udon, he made a startling discovery—a lively frog wriggling about in the remaining broth. Surprised by the unexpected company in his meal, Kaito promptly captured the astonishing sight and shared both a picture and a video on Twitter.

As soon as Kaito's tweet went live, it quickly gained traction and spread like wildfire across social media platforms. The unusual incident captured the attention of netizens, who were both fascinated and startled by the presence of the frog in a seemingly unsuspecting food item.

In response to the viral tweet, Marugame Seimen, the renowned restaurant chain, issued an immediate apology. The company took swift action by temporarily halting the sales of the Spicy Dandan Salad Udon, pledging to investigate the matter thoroughly to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

Kaito, the Japanese Twitter user, took to the platform to share his startling experience with a video and picture. In his post, he expressed his surprise and disbelief at discovering a live frog in his dish. Kaito revealed that he was just moments away from finishing his meal when he noticed the unexpected movement of the frog.

“#shakeudon. I ate udon during my business trip… I ate after shaking it and didn’t notice until the end. The shop reopened that night after being closed for 3 hours, and is still selling salads and the same products. Be careful before eating,” Kaito wrote.

Here are some reactions to Kaito's post:

A Twitter user commented, "Tree frog? I can't see the line next to the eye clearly, so there's a possibility that it's a Schlegel's tree frog?"

Another user shared a personal experience, saying, "Are you talking about vegetables? A long time ago, when I bought lettuce, I found a bigger frog sitting at the bottom of the bag, so it must be a possible accident."

Expressing concern over similar incidents, a third user remarked, "Frog again. There have been a lot of frog incidents lately..."

Reflecting on their own encounter, a fourth user shared, "A long time ago, when I ordered a salad at an izakaya, there was a cabbage caterpillar in it."

These comments highlight a mix of speculation, shared experiences, and observations related to finding unexpected creatures in food. Kaito's post sparked a conversation among Twitter users, generating a range of reactions and personal anecdotes.