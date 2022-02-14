Viral Video! ITBP jawans train in -25 degrees amid snow, netizens awestruck

On Sunday, a video of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel taking training in extreme conditions was shared on Twitter, and soon after it attaracted the attention of netizens who had a lesson or two on nationalism for people watching it.

The video shared by News agency ANI showed the ITBP jawans taking training in extremely cold conditions at the Uttarakhand border. At a temperature as low as minus 25 Degrees Celsius and surrounded by snow-capped mountains, the ITBP jawans bravely marched in the heavy snow.

The instructor was heard giving instructions to the ITBP jawans during the tough training process. Even amidst the extreme cold, the jawans were seen taking the instructions with full energy and enthusiasm and shouting aloud.

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel train in extremely cold conditions on a high altitude Uttrakhand border at -25°C pic.twitter.com/7Hje0xAi4I February 13, 2022

The video was tweeted on Sunday morning and within a few hours, it went viral with more than 49K views and around 4K likes till now. Users were quick to comment on the video. One User wrote, "Army should start their won fitness channel on YouTube. If these videos don't motivate ppl to get off their asses and train then I don't know what else will."

Another user wrote, "Salutes to the Indian Army." A user went on to say, "We cannot even hold such guns with 2 hands and these legends at -25 Degrees C holding it with one hand! Legends for a reason!"