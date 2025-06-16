Videos of the missile strike show a missile tearing through the sky and struck right at the compound of the Iran State TV studio. Anchor Sahar Imami got up and left the news bulletin midway as the entire studio trembled

Israel and Iran have been launching missiles leading to growing casualties in both the countries especially in the latter. Israel has been particularly targeting Tehran, Iran’s capital creating bigger rift between the two Middle Eastern nations. In one such series of Israeli missile attacks, an Iranian State news broadcast station got damaged.

Missile attack on Iran’s news broadcaster

Videos of the missile strike show a missile tearing through the sky and struck right at the compound of the Iran State TV studio. The timing was such that anchor Sahar Imami was reading the bulletin right at that time and feeling the massive impact of the strike, got up and left the news bulletin midway as the entire studio trembled from the massive impact of the missile. While Imami was leaving, chants of “Allah-hu-Akbar" were heard in the background. The video has gone massively viral.

The Iranian TV building before and after, of the Israeli attack on Iran's state TV building. During a live broadcast, Iran’s state TV station IRINN was struck causing the broadcaster to stop, ran out for safety. Katz said the “propaganda mouthpiece is on its way to disappearing.” pic.twitter.com/gtAeCxIPTe — Victor H.S.Ong (@OngHsing777) June 16, 2025

The impact was so deep that the woman anchor shook so badly while delivering news live on TV. She immediately got up and ran for cover. Amid the war, citizens of both countries ran for cover as missile attacks devastated buildings, roads and other infrastructure. The attacks have left traffic congestion all over Iran, with cars sticking to each other, people abandoning homes and heading to other places to take cover from the ongoing rain of missiles. Israel has already given warnings to Iran after it launched ballistic missile attacks on Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

A senior Israeli cabinet minister accused Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of ordering missile strikes aimed at concentrations of Israeli civilians, The Jerusalem Post reported.Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, the minister said, “All of their conduct in recent days shows exactly why we had to act.” The minister said, “They have no restraints. This is intentional. With their own hands, through these attacks, they are building the case against themselves.

“Two Israeli officials said that Israel attained full superiority over Iran earlier than expected. The officials said, “The initial assessment was that air dominance would be reached only by midweek and beyond. “The officials said, “But on Sunday, we carried out strikes in broad daylight over Tehran, showing that full aerial control had been established within just 48 hours of the fighting.”

