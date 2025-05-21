An Instagram post has gone viral for showcasing a massive and lush green cricket field in Kerala's Thrissur. The cricket ground seems as if built in the densest forest. Many netizens compared the state’s beautiful cricket ground as South America’s Amazon Rainforest.

Kerala is one of the most beautiful states and due to its heart capturing mesmerising landscape, it is also called ‘God’s own country’. Kerala has every natural beauty, from the serene backwaters to beautiful beaches, tea plantations and what not. One can spend days here and would still not be fully able to capture its stunning beauty.

This can be seen from an Instagram post which has gone viral for showcasing a massive and lush green cricket field in Kerala's Thrissur. The cricket ground seems as if built in the densest forest. It has sights to behold which can make anyone give a long sigh in its appreciation. Many netizens compared the state’s beautiful cricket ground as South America’s Amazon Rainforest. They thought that this was some form of clearing in the rainforest.

However, it turns out that this is a real place in Kerala and is the Palappilly ground nurtured within the Harrisons Malayalam Plantation in Varandarappilly. The video was shared by Sreejith S, a social media influencer who is known for posting videos of offbeat locations, which are not much known or hidden from the non-travelers. He posted the video of the cricket ground taken from drone on his Instagram account. The video has gone viral for its captivating beauty. “This is not Amazon rainforest,” he wrote in the video overlay. Thedrone footage showed people playing cricket in the wild nature.

Not many have seen a cricket ground so natural, with such greenery. The video shows just trees, big dense trees as far as the eye can see and in the middle of it all a clearing exactly how a cricket ground is made. The video, which has garnered over 37.6 million views, also shows people playing the most loved sport in India.

Netizens were awestruck to see such a beautiful playing ground right here in India. A user jokingly wrote, “One sixer and the ball can never be found.” Another one who was left mesmerised called people playing their lucky.