This debate became more interesting as scientists recently found a new species of giant anaconda in Ecuador’s Amazon rainforest.

A video showing a giant anaconda crawling through the Amazon forest has gone viral on social media. The snake looks extremely large and is seen moving slowly through a narrow stream. The video seems to be taken from above, possibly by a drone or a helicopter.

Many people were shocked by the snake's size and called the video scary. Some believe the video is real, while others think it might be fake or created using AI or computer effects. The smooth quality of the video made many users question if such a big snake could really exist.

This debate became more interesting as scientists recently found a new species of giant anaconda in Ecuador’s Amazon rainforest. Some of these snakes were over 20 feet long. In another case, a wildlife expert swam next to a 26-foot-long anaconda and shared the real video online.

Even though the viral video has not been confirmed as real or fake, it has definitely caught everyone’s attention. Some people are amazed, while others are just scared. The mystery around the video continues.

Also read: This woman who is obsessed with Minions sets Guinness World Record for largest collection of..., her latest purchase includes three crystal...