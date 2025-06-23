Iran intensified the ongoing war with Israel by launching missile attack on US’ military bases in Qatar’s capital Doha on Monday night. The videos of the attack have been caught on camera and shared widely on social media.

After warning the United States of retaliation following its airstrikes on three of its nuclear sites, Iran intensified the ongoing war with Israel by launching missile attack on US’ military bases in Qatar’s capital Doha on Monday night. The videos of the attack have been caught on camera and shared widely on social media. The videos also show Qatar’s defence system successfully intercepting Iranian missiles. US Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq immediately got alert and activated its air defense system.

People gave their accounts as they heard loud explosions in Qatar’s capital saying they saw what seemed like missiles in the skies over the nation. The US is keeping a close eye on the incident with the White House and the Defence Department closely monitoring potential threats to its Al Udeid air base in Qatar, said a senior White House official. “The White House and the Department of Defense are aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar,” the official said.

#WATCH | Qatar's Air Defence intercepts missiles fired by Iran at its capital, Doha.



Visuals Source: Reuters pic.twitter.com/3itLNucw4s — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2025

“We neither initiated the war nor sought it. But we will not leave the invasion of great Iran without an answer,” said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on social media site X before the missile attack.

The attack came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran. Iran said its missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on Iranian nuclear sites this weekend, signaling Iran’s likely desire to de-escalate. It also said it targeted the base because it was outside of populated areas.

In its announcement of the attacks, a statement on the television read, “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression.” Iran has officially named the operation, Basharat al-Fath, which roughly translates to “Glad Tidings of Victory”.