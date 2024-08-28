Twitter
Viral video: Internet torn between adoration and alarm over lioness hugging man, watch

A viral Instagram video shows a giant lioness hugging a man, drawing mixed reactions online.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 03:32 PM IST

Viral video: Internet torn between adoration and alarm over lioness hugging man, watch
A viral video of a massive lioness embracing a man has taken the internet by storm, sparking both awe and fear among viewers. The clip, shared on Instagram by user @sirgathelioness, has already amassed an impressive 39,000 likes and is continuing to spread rapidly across social media platforms.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sirga (@sirgathelioness)

In the video, the giant lioness, named Sirga, is seen wrapping her powerful paws around the man in what appears to be an affectionate hug. While some viewers were touched by the seemingly special bond between the lioness and the man, others were alarmed by the size and strength of the wild animal.

The footage has stirred a lively debate online. Some users praised the deep trust and connection shown in the video, while others questioned the safety of such close interaction with a predator.

One user wrote, “This is so beautiful! The bond they have is incredible.”

Another said, “I can’t believe how calm they both are. This is proof that love can exist between species.”

A third commented, “This is terrifying. No matter how close you are to an animal, they’re still dangerous.”

A fourth user chimed in, “People are underestimating how powerful these animals are. This could have ended very badly.”

A fifth wrote, “It’s amazing to see how gentle Sirga is with him, but it still scares me to think of the risk.”

Yet another commented, “This is heartwarming and nerve-wracking at the same time. I don’t know how to feel!”

