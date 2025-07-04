Viral video: Internet falls in love with baby elephant who avoids stepping on frog, WATCH

The baby elephant's uncertainty next to the frog has reached the hearts of people on the internet.

The internet is full of baby elephants, and yet another viral video is another cute proof of why these wonderful, curious animals fascinate us. Recently, a video was posted on Instagram by Rajamannai Memories that shows a heartwarming moment of a baby elephant happily enjoying a bath, and then something unexpected happened that has melted the viewers completely.

Right at the beginning of the video, the baby elephant is having a whole lot of fun in the water, his trunk raised up, all set to take a bath. However, when the baby elephant sees a tiny frog hopping around, his mood changes. What follows is a very cute moment: the elephant stops, takes a step back, and seems to be startled. But from this moment on, what comes out is not fear but tenderness, anxiety, and the tiny creature's spasms of pain to escape.

The baby elephant's uncertainty next to the frog has reached the hearts of people on the internet, as the video has been viewed more than 900,000 times. However, more than the number of views, the sentiments of the comments that followed are more informative.

Reactions

Viewers saw the elephant's reaction as one of deep empathy. "She's not scared! She's also annoying a little soul," wrote one of the viewers. Another added, "They're not scared; they're very empathetic to other living things," as if to express that the reaction was due to empathy and not fear. Many others agreed with this notion, with one writing, "She wasn't scared; she empathized with it," while another commented, "She's afraid the frog isn't under her foot."

The almost universal tone of the comments attests to the general affection for the elephant's gentleness. "How polite, lovely," one commenter suddenly chimed in, another simply added, "How empathetic they are." In a word that sums up the sentiment perfectly, someone helpfully clarified: "Don't be scared - she doesn't want to hurt it in the slightest."

