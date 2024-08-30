Viral video: Internet erupts over woman using python as yoga prop, watch

A viral Instagram video by Jen Zhang featuring “snake yoga” has provoked significant backlash online.

A viral Instagram video featuring an unusual form of yoga has sparked widespread controversy. The video, posted by content creator Jen Zhang, showcases a practice called "snake yoga," where participants engage in yoga routines while handling live ball pythons. Many social media users are calling the practice animal abuse, with critics accusing Zhang of promoting cruelty for the sake of novelty.

In the video, Zhang details her experience at a specialized yoga center offering this exotic class. "It’s an hour-long yoga experience where you’re paired with your own snake to incorporate into your routine. I thought it sounded insane, so I booked it immediately,” she shared. The session begins with a lesson from an instructor and snake handler on how to properly interact with the pythons, followed by a random selection of a gemstone that corresponds to one of eight available snakes, which participants get to keep as a souvenir.

Zhang admitted to initially feeling hesitant but explained how her fear of snakes faded during the class. “They’re slow, under three pounds, and gentle. Compared to regular yoga, I felt more focused,” she noted.

Despite her positive experience, Zhang’s video, which has garnered over 850,000 views in three weeks, has faced significant backlash online. Many viewers flooded the comments section, expressing outrage at the practice.

One user wrote, "Stop calling everything yoga. This is not yoga. Stop spoiling its name."

Another commented, "This is animal abuse and absolutely disturbing that people don't realize it."

"Stop treating animals like commodities or accessories. This is not authentic yoga—it's cultural appropriation," a third viewer criticized.

Another voice of discontent added, "This is wrong on so many levels. First, leave animals alone. Second, this isn’t yoga—it’s cultural appropriation."

While the majority of comments condemned the practice, a few users showed interest. “This is magical! I’m definitely going to check it out!” one excited viewer commented.

Another enthusiast added, "Wow, I totally want to do snake yoga."