There is no dearth of art appreciators on the internet. Gone are the days when an artiste had to wait for a proper platform to showcase his talent. Meanwhile, one such beautiful video of a little girl's enchanting dance has surfaced online.

An adorable clip of a little girl dancing her heart out to Harjeet Deewana's popular song 'Razzi Bolja' is going all viral on the internet, which has left netizens in awe.

The video, shared by Ritika Rana on YouTube, has crossed over 8 crore views. Rana boasts a staggering 1.38 million subscribers on YouTube.

Donned in beautiful blue Lehanga, the girl was captured giving a phenomenal dance performance on 'Razzi Bolja'. Her on-point expressions and superb moves are enticing everyone.

Notably, Ritika Rana is a popular YouTube sensation who keeps sharing her dance videos, winning hearts.

Earlier, she shared a short clip of her dance on popular song 'Sweetheart' from the film 'Kedarnath'.

Dressed in an orange Lehanga, Rana was seen matching the hook steps of the song.

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens cannot get enough of the lovely dance performed by Ritika Rana. Several users have showered blessings on the girl, heaping praise over her art.

"Mind blowing dance performance", a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Great song and nice choreography".

A third joined, "Very beautiful dance".