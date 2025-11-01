Viral video: Internet applauds Indore professor’s effortless moonwalk on stage, WATCH

How rich is Jemimah Rodrigues? Know record-breaking India star's multi-crore WPL deal, BCCI contract, brand endorsements and more
VIRAL
A medical professor from Indore unexpectedly went viral when a video showed him moonwalking on stage during a college fest. The clip was well-received by his students and online viewers.
In a clip shared on the official cultural festival page of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, the professor was shown taking to the center of the stage and gliding on it in a moonwalk style, much to the delight of the audience.
The caption on the post read, "You know an event is a hit when your professor is a committee member who is very talented himself." Another line jokingly referred to him as a "smooth endocrinologist", and stated that Dr Rajesh Varma performed "Moonwalk for Hormone Balance", reminiscent of Michael Jackson's famous song "Smooth Criminal".
Students and social media users praised the professor's energy and confidence. One user commented that she "set the stage on fire", while another said, "Doctor by profession and dancer by heart," and praised her smooth moves.
Another user agreed, saying that moments like these make college festivals memorable, as they remind students that teachers can have fun, too.
Sometimes, to gain the admiration of your students, it's enough to walk confidently on stage and join the fun of the Internet directly.
