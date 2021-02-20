Viral Video: Instagram star poses naked on endangered elephant, sparks row

A video is going viral on the internet where a 22-year-old social media influencer named Alesya Kafelnikova is seen posing naked on top of an endangered Sumatran elephant. Notably, the model is also the daughter offormer world tennis player Yevgeny Kafelnikov.

Alesya shared a short video of her with the elephant on her Instagram page on February 13, with the caption "Natural vibes".

The Russian social media influencer evoked sharp reactions from netizens on her Instagram page. As one of the comments on her post read, "Poor elephant. Aren’t you ashamed to lie naked on an elephant? This is a living creature. Money overshadows everything".

While another guy wrote, "This is not cool action, leave the elephant and use a chair or something else. This is cruelty,” as well as, “Why be naked? Do you think everyone is interested in seeing you naked? How does this elephant deserve to have treatment?”

According to The Sun, the video sparked outrageous comments from animal groups including Save the Asian Elephants, who condemned her actions and described the post as ‘something else tragic’.

AlesyaKafelnikova sekarang udah banyak Orang asing PANSOS di INDONESIA. apa ini kerja Intel mereka dr dulu? ingin ku berkata GOBLOGGGG#LihatDenganJernih pic.twitter.com/U8VA9xifFC — ANTON RASI (@ANTONRASI2) February 18, 2021

Aleysa took to Instagram and defended her actions and explained that the photoshoot was taken as her form of aesthetic sentiment towards the elephant.