Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Instagram's 'Lord' Puneet dances to O Oh Jaane Jaana in crowded market, netizens go gaga

Now one such video of Puneet has surfaced on the internet and it has caught the attention of netizens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Viral video: Instagram's 'Lord' Puneet dances to O Oh Jaane Jaana in crowded market, netizens go gaga
screengrab

New Delhi: The internet and what catches one's interest on social media are everything in the twenty-first century. Naturally, millions of videos and pictures are shared on the internet every day, but it takes something truly eye-catching to go viral. So, what is the mantra for becoming a viral online sensation? There aren't any, to be sure. There are certain algorithms and planning that must be followed if you want to become a content producer, but what about the commoners who become one overnight?  That's correct! The social media generation has turned many ordinary people into viral sensations, and all it took was their skill or something truly catchy. One such man is Puneet Kumar, an ordinary Indian, who became viral on the internet overnight. Puneet is also popularly known as ‘Puneet Superstar’ or ‘Lord Puneet’ by his fans. 

Now one such video of Puneet has surfaced on the internet and it has caught the attention of netizens. Well, it features the 'lord' himself grooving to Salman Khan's popular song 'O Oh Jaane Jaana ' at a crowded market. Watch it here:

 In the short clip, Puneet can be seen in a crowded market and shaking a leg to the track from Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. His confidence level was literally unmatched and after watching the video, you will surely have a big smile on your face.


The video went viral with over 33,000 likes after being shared. Netizens were simply impressed by the Puneet's epic performance and they hailed his confidence in the comment sections.

Here’s how 'Lord' Puneet's fans reacted:
“Lord aunty ki kulfi khaa lo,” posted a user. “Bss itna confidence chahiye life me ,” said another. “Look at all the people staring at lord . Sab pighal gaye lord ke samne,” expressed a third. “Haters will say lord is copying selomon boiii,” joked a fourth

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Mandira Bedi wears two watches during opening ceremony, leaves netizens in splits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.