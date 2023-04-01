Viral video: Instagram's 'Lord' Puneet dances to O Oh Jaane Jaana in crowded market, netizens go gaga

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet and what catches one's interest on social media are everything in the twenty-first century. Naturally, millions of videos and pictures are shared on the internet every day, but it takes something truly eye-catching to go viral. So, what is the mantra for becoming a viral online sensation? There aren't any, to be sure. There are certain algorithms and planning that must be followed if you want to become a content producer, but what about the commoners who become one overnight? That's correct! The social media generation has turned many ordinary people into viral sensations, and all it took was their skill or something truly catchy. One such man is Puneet Kumar, an ordinary Indian, who became viral on the internet overnight. Puneet is also popularly known as ‘Puneet Superstar’ or ‘Lord Puneet’ by his fans.

Now one such video of Puneet has surfaced on the internet and it has caught the attention of netizens. Well, it features the 'lord' himself grooving to Salman Khan's popular song 'O Oh Jaane Jaana ' at a crowded market. Watch it here:

In the short clip, Puneet can be seen in a crowded market and shaking a leg to the track from Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. His confidence level was literally unmatched and after watching the video, you will surely have a big smile on your face.



The video went viral with over 33,000 likes after being shared. Netizens were simply impressed by the Puneet's epic performance and they hailed his confidence in the comment sections.

Here’s how 'Lord' Puneet's fans reacted:

“Lord aunty ki kulfi khaa lo,” posted a user. “Bss itna confidence chahiye life me ,” said another. “Look at all the people staring at lord . Sab pighal gaye lord ke samne,” expressed a third. “Haters will say lord is copying selomon boiii,” joked a fourth