A gold-themed mansion in Indore featuring 24-carat gold decor, luxury cars, and a cow shelter has gone viral for its opulence and the owner's inspiring rags-to-riches story.

A recent video of a luxurious gold-themed mansion in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has taken the internet by storm. Content creator Priyam Saraswat visited the house and shared a tour on Instagram, which quickly went viral for all the right reasons. The highlight? Almost everything in the mansion, from furniture to the tiniest electrical socket, is either made of or coated in 24-carat gold. The video gives a full tour of the lavish home, with the owners warmly welcoming Saraswat inside. The mansion has ten bedrooms and even features a gaushala (cow shelter) on the property. But what really captured everyone’s attention was the level of detail in the home’s decor. Gold shines everywhere, giving the whole house a royal feel. Even the switches and plug sockets have a golden touch, which stunned many viewers.

Apart from the house itself, the family owns several luxury vehicles, including a rare 1936 vintage Mercedes, which was proudly shown in the video. As Saraswat walked around, he was clearly impressed and shared his amazement throughout the tour.

The mansion belongs to a couple who also shared their inspiring journey to success. The man explained how his family once shared a single petrol pump between 25 people. Realising that it would be hard to survive like that, he decided to get into government contract work. Today, he helps build roads, bridges, and buildings across India. He even revealed that they are currently working on a 300-room hotel project.

“We started small, but worked hard and stayed honest. That’s how we grew,” he said. The video was captioned, “House decorated with gold in Indore, India.”

People online couldn’t stop praising the house and the couple. Many were amazed at how beautiful the home looked, with one user writing, “Ya Ghar nahi Mahal hai. So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like wowww.”

Others appreciated the couple’s humble nature, despite their wealth. One comment read, “These people look so rooted and humble. No wonder Goddess Lakshmi blesses people with values like these.”

While some joked about the golden sockets, others expressed concern about how the owners handle security. Still, most people seemed inspired by the story and admired the mansion’s royal charm.

This golden mansion isn’t just about wealth; it’s also a symbol of dreams, hard work, and staying grounded even when life turns golden.