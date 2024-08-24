Twitter
Viral video: Influencer unearths hidden ruins using Google Earth, sparks online buzz

Influencer Joshua McCartney sparked online fascination after discovering mysterious ruins on Google Earth and hiking to explore them.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

Viral video: Influencer unearths hidden ruins using Google Earth, sparks online buzz
In an age where digital tools shape our everyday lives, Google Maps has become indispensable for navigating the world. Yet, its utility has extended beyond just helping people find directions — it has become a platform for discovery. One such example recently grabbed the attention of netizens when an influencer used the app to explore mysterious ruins he found on Google Earth.

Joshua McCartney, a traveler and influencer, posted a fascinating video on Instagram documenting his adventure. In the video, Joshua explains how he stumbled upon an unidentified ruin using Google Earth. The app revealed a 3D depiction of what appeared to be an unlabeled sand-like building nestled in a remote valley. Intrigued, he decided to hike to the location and explore the mystery.

As the video unfolds, viewers watch as Joshua ventures into the rugged landscape. He soon encounters what appears to be an ancient entrance, carved into a massive rock structure. However, without a way inside, he continues his journey deeper into the wilderness. Along the way, he discovers another strange opening. At first glance, it resembles a natural cave, but upon closer inspection, the interior walls reveal human-made carvings.

The climax of his adventure comes when Joshua finally reaches his intended destination — a towering ruin, constructed with an unusual brick pattern. As he marvels at the structure, he ends the video with a lingering question: “So, what do you think this place used to be?”

The caption accompanying Joshua’s post reads: “I found a massive ruin using Google Earth so went on a hiking adventure to explore it!” The video has since gone viral, sparking curiosity among viewers. In the comment section, excited users shared their theories about the ruins. One viewer urged, “You really NEED to do a separate episode of the rock entrance on the cliff!” Another speculated, “Arranged in pattern to keep it from getting hot in the sun.” Other commenters suggested it could be a bird tower used to house homing pigeons or asked Joshua to explore deeper, with one user exclaiming, “Bro, get inside that first rock entrance!”

