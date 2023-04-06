Viral video: Influencer tries 'Red Ant Chutney' in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, internet reacts

screengrab

New Delhi: All over the globe, Indian food is known for its deliciousness and diversity. We have ample evidence that a sizable portion of the populace enjoys desi delicacies. But, if you're still not convinced, we have a video that might change your opinion.So, in a clip that has gone viral online, an influencer tried Red Ant Chutney in Chhattisgarh's Bastar. According to the influencer, this local delicacy is one of the most well-known dishes in the tribal area of Bastar. The influencer in the clip is identified as Vidhya and the clip is shared on her official Instagram handle.

In the now-viral video, Vidya can be seen exploring the tribal belt of Chhattisgarh's Bastar. In her video, she tells about the 'Red Ant Chutney' which is the one of famous dish amongst the locals.She even tried this unusual chutney, and her reaction after that makes her video stand out.

"More than 70% of the population of bastar comprises of different tribal communities. Their lives are nothing like our fast paced city life. I had the privilege to live with the locals during my visit to Bastar, arranged by @unexploredbastar and @kangervalley. Some of their customs and traditions are so modern that I wouldn’t have believed it, had I not seen it myself. Plan a trip to bastar, at least once, it will be an eye opener in many ways! And I am sure you will love it." Vidhya captioned the clip on Instagram.

After being shared online, the footage received over 4.7 million views. The viral video elicited a wide range of reactions from netizens. Some considered the dish as bizarre while some said it doesn't look bad either.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Why is it hard for people to accept that they are so many different people, their culture and their own food habits. If you are peace with yourself let people have it for them ,” posted an individual. Another added, “Nhi hum ulti kare ge bhen khane ke liye bhegwan ne bohat kuch diya ha. Ye he kyu” “Mai bilkul nhi try krungi…,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “I am the only one you got traumatized by this chutney.”