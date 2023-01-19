Influencer recreates Deepika Padukone’s ‘Besharam Rang’ in viral video, internet says 'once more'

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' was released online on December 12 and quickly became the talk of B-town. While many people enjoyed the upbeat song, others found the saffron and green costumes in 'Besharam Rang' to be offensive. Despite all of this, netizens are enjoying recreating Deepika Padukone’s dance moves from the peppy track. Akashada Washimkar, an influencer who recreated the blockbuster song, stunned the viewers with her stunning dance performance to the song in a recent video. Take a look here:

In the recent post that has created waves on social media, she is dressed in a beautiful red attire while grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang song. She then flawlessly nails the hook steps of the peppy track, making the performance appear incredibly effortless.

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed more than 827,000 times and has garnered countless comments. Akashada's clip has been praised for her self-confidence and for promoting body positivity.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "This is what we call - Representation. What Bollywood couldn’t show in eternity I see in this reel." Another person added, "Seriously you inspired many girls how to love yourself and you look soo fab in this and your confidence is next level, love the way you dance " A third person wrote, "Omgggggg.... I was smiling the whole time, and God damn, those moves. You killed it totalllllyyyyy. "