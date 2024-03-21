Viral video: Influencer gets hypothermia during pre-wedding shoot in Spiti Valley, internet reacts

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani’s Reliance making strong comeback, shares hit the top again after settling Rs 4000000000…

Leopard hunts Monkey in Sariska Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

Meet man who gave up Rs 40000 crore wealth to become monk, his father is a...

US expresses concerns over 2024 Pakistan general elections, rubbishes Imran Khan's cipher allegation

Javed Akhtar opens up on reason behind his split with Salim Khan: ‘Never fought over credit or money but…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anil Ambani’s Reliance making strong comeback, shares hit the top again after settling Rs 4000000000…

Leopard hunts Monkey in Sariska Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

Meet man who gave up Rs 40000 crore wealth to become monk, his father is a...

Foods that promote both weight loss and muscle gain 

Thyroid Health: Best drinks to sip daily for hypothyroidism

10 most popular Indian web series this week

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Javed Akhtar opens up on reason behind his split with Salim Khan: ‘Never fought over credit or money but…’

AR Rahman asked Imtiaz Ali why was he needed in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'It is a very naughty...'

Meet 21-year-old actress, started working at 7, more popular than Amitabh, Kareena, Kiara, her net worth is...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Influencer gets hypothermia during pre-wedding shoot in Spiti Valley, internet reacts

Influencer Aarya Voraa's pre-wedding video, shot amidst Spiti Valley's snowy landscapes, garnered attention as she battled hypothermia in -22°C temperatures.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 06:56 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aarya Voraa, a prominent influencer, recently shared her pre-wedding video, shot amidst the stunning yet unforgiving snowy landscapes of Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley. The picturesque shoot, however, took a perilous turn, pushing Aarya to her limits as she battled hypothermia.

Decked in a sleeveless black gown amidst chilling temperatures of -22 degrees Celsius, Aarya and her partner embarked on a journey through the snow-covered valley, aiming to capture their love against the serene backdrop of Spiti.

However, the behind-the-scenes footage shared on Aarya's Instagram sheds light on the challenges they faced. Wrapped in blankets and enduring the biting cold, Aarya's dedication to the shoot was evident. Her caption, "POV: Dying in -22 degrees Celsius for a pre-wedding in Spiti Valley," alongside descriptions of the pain akin to "acid being poured on her hands," underscored the physical toll of the shoot, ultimately leading to hypothermia.

Despite the physical hardships, Aarya, along with her fiance, Ranjeet Srinivas, and their friends, persevered through the freezing temperatures to complete the shoot. However, on social media, users expressed concern, deeming the risk unnecessary for a mere 2-second video.

The comments section of the video drew mixed reactions from users. While some admired Aarya's commitment, others questioned the rationale behind risking one's life for a shoot. "You could have dressed normally in layers like the husband...this is foolish to dress in skimpy outfit at such temperatures, this is what one should never do, if they wanna live a few years more," remarked one user. Another user raised concern, asking, "Congratulations!!! Btw Isn't that dangerous to stay there without proper thermal clothing?"

"Internet clout is more important than life," expressed a third user, highlighting the grip of social media on individuals. Another echoed similar sentiments, commenting, "This shows how much people are held captive by social media."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, sold his company to Google for over Rs 2000 crore, now hired by son of an IAS officer for…

Reliance Jio plans at affordable price to stream IPL 2024: Unlimited 5G data, calls at just Rs...

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Know significance of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad seat, will he win again or will there be a twist?

Bihar Board Results 2024: BSEB class 12th results soon at secondary.biharboardonline.com, here’s how to check

Meet Kendra Mysore, yesteryear actress' glamorous daughter who resembles her mom, she is going viral for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement