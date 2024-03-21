Viral video: Influencer gets hypothermia during pre-wedding shoot in Spiti Valley, internet reacts

Influencer Aarya Voraa's pre-wedding video, shot amidst Spiti Valley's snowy landscapes, garnered attention as she battled hypothermia in -22°C temperatures.

Aarya Voraa, a prominent influencer, recently shared her pre-wedding video, shot amidst the stunning yet unforgiving snowy landscapes of Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley. The picturesque shoot, however, took a perilous turn, pushing Aarya to her limits as she battled hypothermia.

Decked in a sleeveless black gown amidst chilling temperatures of -22 degrees Celsius, Aarya and her partner embarked on a journey through the snow-covered valley, aiming to capture their love against the serene backdrop of Spiti.

However, the behind-the-scenes footage shared on Aarya's Instagram sheds light on the challenges they faced. Wrapped in blankets and enduring the biting cold, Aarya's dedication to the shoot was evident. Her caption, "POV: Dying in -22 degrees Celsius for a pre-wedding in Spiti Valley," alongside descriptions of the pain akin to "acid being poured on her hands," underscored the physical toll of the shoot, ultimately leading to hypothermia.

Despite the physical hardships, Aarya, along with her fiance, Ranjeet Srinivas, and their friends, persevered through the freezing temperatures to complete the shoot. However, on social media, users expressed concern, deeming the risk unnecessary for a mere 2-second video.

The comments section of the video drew mixed reactions from users. While some admired Aarya's commitment, others questioned the rationale behind risking one's life for a shoot. "You could have dressed normally in layers like the husband...this is foolish to dress in skimpy outfit at such temperatures, this is what one should never do, if they wanna live a few years more," remarked one user. Another user raised concern, asking, "Congratulations!!! Btw Isn't that dangerous to stay there without proper thermal clothing?"

"Internet clout is more important than life," expressed a third user, highlighting the grip of social media on individuals. Another echoed similar sentiments, commenting, "This shows how much people are held captive by social media."