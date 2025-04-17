He visited Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian, Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune, Bobby Deol’s restaurant Someplace Else, and Gauri Khan’s Torii, which is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife.

As concerns over fake paneer make headlines due to rising health issues, influencer Sarthak Sachdeva’s recent Instagram video has gone viral for putting the spotlight on restaurants owned by Bollywood celebrities. In the video, Sarthak visits four high-end restaurants to test if they serve real or adulterated paneer, using an iodine-based method that claims to detect starch, a common adulterant.

He visited Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian, Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune, Bobby Deol’s restaurant Someplace Else, and Gauri Khan’s Torii, which is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. The influencer performed a simple test, he took a paneer-based dish, washed it to remove masala, then added a few drops of iodine. A colour change would suggest the presence of starch, possibly indicating fake paneer.

According to the video, all restaurants passed the test except Torii, where the paneer reportedly showed a colour change after the iodine was applied. This sparked debate online, raising questions about food quality in luxury dining.

Torii Mumbai quickly responded to the backlash with a clarification: “The iodine test reflects the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer. As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii.”

The influencer didn’t claim scientific accuracy but said his goal was to raise awareness as fake paneer remains a serious health concern. His video received mixed reactions from the public. While many praised him for taking the risk, others questioned the method and intent.

One user commented, “Appreciate your honesty. Not everyone has the courage to do this.” Another wrote, “Please tag SRK & Gauri.” Humorous reactions also flooded in, including, “99+ calls from SRK” and “Bro wakes up, makes content, and chooses to casually make it to the headlines.”

What Is the Iodine Test for Paneer?

The iodine test is a simple method used to check if paneer is real or fake (analogue). Fake paneer, often made from palm oil and starch, is cheaper but can be harmful to health. To perform the test, a few drops of iodine are placed on the paneer. If it turns dark blue or black, it may indicate the presence of starch, suggesting it’s fake. Real dairy paneer does not react and retains its original colour.

Also read: Viral video: Man tears co-passenger’s shirt in Delhi metro, dares him to punch back; internet reacts