An Indian influencer, named Prannay Joshi, recently posted a video in which he was seen asking random men on the streets to 'marry' him. Yes! you heard that right. Let's find out how it ended.

Influencers are often keen on conducting social experiments and pulling off hilarious pranks on people, aiming to entertain their audiences.

Joshi often posts such hilarious videos of his social experiments and pranks with people.

The recent video, featuring Prannay Joshi, begins with him attempting to hand over a rose to a man, and asking him to marry him. "Hattt", the man said, that too, with pissed facial expressions.

Next, he asked an elderly man to marry him, to which, he refused. A few others reacted similarly, rebuking the influencer.

However, a man towards the end of the video was who caught netizen's attention for his "pookie" behavior.

As Joshi went on to ask the man to marry him, he said that more than one marriage is not allowed in his religion and that he wouldn't ever cheat on his wife.

"Hum humari biwi ko dhokha nahi dega", he said.

The viral video has garnered over 63 k views, leaving netizens in splits.

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens obviously cannot control their laughter over such witty pranks played on people. Several netizens gushed over the last "pookie uncle", who said he would never cheat on his wife.

"The last one 'hum hamari biwi ko dhoka nhi dega'", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Uncle really said hatt".

A third joined, "Bhai meko bhi try karna hai ye prank but I don't have confidence".