Viral video: IndiGo passengers sing Ram Aayenge on flight to Ayodhya, internet loves it

Passengers on an IndiGo flight to Ayodhya have gone viral on Instagram for singing "Ram Aayenge" in unison, spreading excitement ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration.

As the much-anticipated consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya approaches, people are expressing their excitement in various creative ways. Recently, a heartwarming video capturing passengers on an IndiGo flight singing "Ram Aayenge" went viral on Instagram, spreading joy and positivity.

The video, which was shared by MyGov, the official page of the Government of India, showcases passengers on the flight singing in unison, creating an uplifting atmosphere. The caption accompanying the post reads, "'Ram Aayenge’ reverberates in the air, quite literally! Passengers on a flight to Ayodhya sing in unison showing their excitement. It's a truly uplifting experience, setting the tone for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ram Mandir, Ayodhya."

In the clip, passengers can be seen enthusiastically singing and clapping to the devotional song, with some capturing the memorable moment on their smartphones.

The Instagram post, shared a few days ago, has garnered immense attention, accumulating over 14 million views and numerous likes since its upload.

The reactions to the video are overwhelmingly positive:

One individual expressed, "Amazing. This is really amazing."

Another shared, "This is beautiful."

A third commenter noted, "Wow, this is new India."

"Beautiful and graceful," posted a fourth.

A fifth person said, "This is so, so pleasing to see."

As the nation eagerly awaits the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, these heartening displays of enthusiasm serve as a testament to the unity and joy surrounding the momentous occasion of the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.