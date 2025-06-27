The identity of the accused passenger is still unknown, and his face has been deliberately blurred in the video.

An IndiGo passenger was caught trying to steal a life jacket from a flight. A video of the act that went viral on social media shows another passenger confronting the man and removing the safety equipment from his bag.

The short clip, shared on the Instagram account travel.instagraam, shows the moment when an alert co-passenger asks the man to open his bag.

Saying "bag kholiye (open your bag)," he takes out a yellow life jacket from his bag and questions the man's actions.

In the video, the man can be heard saying, "I have been noticing you for quite some time. What are you doing? You are stealing a life jacket."

Pointing out the seriousness of tampering with airline safety equipment, he said, "This is not right. This is for the safety of passengers."

Life jackets are classified as essential safety items on all commercial aircraft, and tampering with or removing them is strictly prohibited. Tampering with such devices can lead to serious consequences under aviation rules.

Watch here

The identity of the accused passenger is still unknown, and his face has been deliberately blurred in the video.

Reactions

In the comments section of the post, many users expressed disbelief at the theft and praised the passenger who intervened.

"He should be banned from flying on any airlines for life," said one user. Many others said the man should be named and shamed.

Another user said, "Civic sense in India has been crippled. Most people on board are educated, yet incidents like this show that even educated persons need practical lessons on basic behaviour."

Also read: 'Is it legal': Frustrated by housing prices, man asks if he can live on houseboat full-time