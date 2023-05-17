Search icon
Viral video: IndiGo mother-daughter duo cabin crew melts heart with special emotional in-flight announcement

The link between mother and daughter stood out perfectly as the touching visulas unfolded, signalling us of all the affection and commitment that moms demonstrate, both on the ground and in the sky.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Viral video: IndiGo mother-daughter duo cabin crew melts heart with special emotional in-flight announcement
New Delhi: On Mother's Day, IndiGo Airlines took to social media with an inspirational video that swooped straight into the hearts of netizens. This heartwarming Mother's Day clip depicts an IndiGo air hostess and her mother, both of whom work as cabin service members for the airline. The link between mother and daughter stood out perfectly as the touching visulas unfolded, signalling us of all the affection and commitment that moms demonstrate, both on the ground and in the sky. Well the viral clip shows  an emotional speech by a cabin crew member for her mother and the visuals for the same are melting hearts online.

The viral video begins with Nabirah Iram Shamsi cordially greeting and introducing herself to passengers on an IndiGo flight. She seizes the chance to introduce the passengers to her adored mother, Iram Shamsi, who is also a cabin service member on the same trip.

"It's my first time seeing my mum onboard in uniform, and I just can't explain how happy I am...," a joyful Nabirah can be seen saying in the video. She expresses profound admiration for her mother, citing her mother's six-year commitment to work as a cabin crew member. Nabirah's mother kisses her cheeks as she finishes her in-flight announcement. The passengers were captivated by this sweet moment and erupted in cheers and ovation for both of them.

IndiGo's official Twitter handle shared the clip with a caption that reads, "Happy Mother’s Day to the one who’s always had my back, on the ground and in the air.”

The video has received over a thousand likes and has attracted the attention of countless netizens. Netizens expressed a wide range of emotions in response to the clip, sparking heartwarming comments.

Here’s what users have to say about the viral video:
“Great salute both of her. God bless both of you. Specially Great salute to your Mom” wrote a Twitter user. Another shared, “Heart touching. Both look like sisters. Happy Mother’s day..” “Awesome Kudos to Both Mom and daughter may God bless you both with abundant happiness and Good health,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Bas kar pagli, rulayegi kya.” “So beautiful,” added a fifth.

