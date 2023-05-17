Viral video: IndiGo mother-daughter duo cabin crew melts heart with special emotional in-flight announcement

screengrab

New Delhi: On Mother's Day, IndiGo Airlines took to social media with an inspirational video that swooped straight into the hearts of netizens. This heartwarming Mother's Day clip depicts an IndiGo air hostess and her mother, both of whom work as cabin service members for the airline. The link between mother and daughter stood out perfectly as the touching visulas unfolded, signalling us of all the affection and commitment that moms demonstrate, both on the ground and in the sky. Well the viral clip shows an emotional speech by a cabin crew member for her mother and the visuals for the same are melting hearts online.

Happy Mother's Day to the one who's always had my back, on the ground and in the air. #HappyMothersDay #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/gHLZBZRmra — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 14, 2023

The viral video begins with Nabirah Iram Shamsi cordially greeting and introducing herself to passengers on an IndiGo flight. She seizes the chance to introduce the passengers to her adored mother, Iram Shamsi, who is also a cabin service member on the same trip.

"It's my first time seeing my mum onboard in uniform, and I just can't explain how happy I am...," a joyful Nabirah can be seen saying in the video. She expresses profound admiration for her mother, citing her mother's six-year commitment to work as a cabin crew member. Nabirah's mother kisses her cheeks as she finishes her in-flight announcement. The passengers were captivated by this sweet moment and erupted in cheers and ovation for both of them.

IndiGo's official Twitter handle shared the clip with a caption that reads, "Happy Mother’s Day to the one who’s always had my back, on the ground and in the air.”

The video has received over a thousand likes and has attracted the attention of countless netizens. Netizens expressed a wide range of emotions in response to the clip, sparking heartwarming comments.

Here’s what users have to say about the viral video:

“Great salute both of her. God bless both of you. Specially Great salute to your Mom” wrote a Twitter user. Another shared, “Heart touching. Both look like sisters. Happy Mother’s day..” “Awesome Kudos to Both Mom and daughter may God bless you both with abundant happiness and Good health,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Bas kar pagli, rulayegi kya.” “So beautiful,” added a fifth.