A video featuring an IndiGo ground crew member and her colleague dancing to Bollywood star Govinda’s hit song Chalo Ishq Ladaye has taken the internet by storm. Shared by Nisha Choudhary on Instagram, the clip has garnered over six million views, with fans showering the duo with praise for their infectious energy and seamless moves.

The video, believed to have been recorded during IndiGo’s 18th anniversary celebrations, captures a festive and lively moment at work. Dressed in IndiGo-branded T-shirts, Nisha added her own flair to the uniform by pairing it with a long skirt. Alongside her colleague, she executed the song’s signature hook steps with perfect coordination, captivating viewers with her lively expressions and enthusiasm.

The backdrop of the video adds to the charm, as their cheering colleagues can be seen celebrating the duo’s energetic performance. The camaraderie and joy in the video struck a chord with social media users, who flooded the comments section with appreciation.

One user remarked, “You both nailed it,” while another said, “Such a lovely performance.” Many viewers were especially drawn to Nisha’s engaging expressions, which added an extra spark to the dance.

The video’s caption, “Dancing is the hidden language of the soul,” resonated deeply with viewers, further elevating the celebratory spirit of the post.