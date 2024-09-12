Viral video: Indian woman sets internet on fire with her dance on Shreya Ghoshal's song, watch here

Sherpa's vibrant performance, characterized by expressive movements and flawless footwork, captivated the audience. Her ability to seamlessly combine traditional Bollywood elements with modern dance styles was a highlight.

A mesmerizing video of Indian dancer Natasha Sherpa performing at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals in Denmark has taken the internet by storm. In the clip, Sherpa dances energetically to Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal’s hit song "Ooh La La," showcasing her exceptional skill and precision.

Following the viral success of her performance, Sherpa shared her enthusiasm on social media. "Bollywood is in my blood. And now… in their hearts," she wrote, expressing her gratitude for the incredible response.

She also shared, "A wholesome moment for me to perform at @redbulldance Denmark’s Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals, offering a glimpse of my Indian culture, especially since the World Finals for Red Bull Dance Your Style World Championship 2024 will be held in Mumbai, India . I was actually the host for this competition but surprised the crowd with an unexpected flash mob dance . More clips of the full performance coming soon ." In her post, Sherpa also thanked the organizers, co-hosts, and fellow dancers who contributed to the event’s success.

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 25 million views and sparking a flurry of comments. Notably, Shreya Ghoshal, the original singer of the song, commented with a fire emoji and a heart, showing her admiration for Sherpa’s performance. Instagram users reacted enthusiastically, with one saying, "Best thing on the internet today," another commenting, "Oh my god this is so fun," and a third stating, "You killed it fr." Some comments added humor, like one user who wrote, "Acha hua bollywood bajaya to log pyar kis barish kr rahe hain Bhojpuri bajate to log pyar ki tsunami baha dete !!" Several users also shared applauding GIFs in response.