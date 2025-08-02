Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to get past her, netizens say, 'Some kind of freak...'

A video, featuring a woman recording herself dancing in the middle of a US subway coach, is getting viral online, leaving netizens disgusted.

A video, featuring a woman recording herself dancing in the middle of a US subway coach, is getting viral online, leaving netizens disgusted. The woman, believed to be Indian, is seen wearing a red t-shirt and pyjamas. Standing in the middle of the coach, she was dancing as commuters struggled to get past her.

While many passengers were giving her awkward glances, a man was seen visibly hesitant to squeeze past her. The identity of the woman remains unclear, and DNA India doesn't independently verify the time, location, and date of the video.

Meanwhile, the woman's behaviour didn't sit well with social media users, who accused her of maligning the country's reputation. "In an attempt to look cool, this Indian girl ends up creeping people out in a US metro — the passengers look visibly uncomfortable," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "They are looking at her like she is some kind of a freak. What a ridiculous way to grab eyeballs!"

A third joined, "I’ve now realised that stupidity and confidence often go hand in hand".