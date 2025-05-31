The video, shot near the Eiffel Tower, shows the group singing together as onlookers, many of whom were foreigners, stopped to watch.

Indian tourists recently brought Bollywood to Paris, entertaining locals and tourists with an impromptu musical performance near the Eiffel Tower. A video on Instagram shows the group singing the Hindi song 'Aaja Sanam Madhur Chandni Mein', a romantic track from the 1951 film Chori Chori, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey.

The video, shot near the Eiffel Tower, shows the group singing together as onlookers, many of whom were foreigners, stopped to watch. Some nodded, clapped, and smiled, appreciating the music. The combination of Indian music and the Parisian setting created a magical atmosphere that viewers loved.

In the now-viral video, people from different corners of the world, most of whom didn’t understand the lyrics, were still drawn to the moment.

Social media reaction

The video gained attention for its cross-cultural appeal. Social media users praised the spontaneous performance, calling it a beautiful example of how music can bridge cultural and language divides. "Every tourist enjoyed the Indian song with us on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France," one user wrote, capturing the spirit of unity the video evoked.

Another said, "goose bumps."

The comment section was filled with heart and clapping emojis, reflecting the positivity the video inspired. Many applauded the group's effort to share Indian culture abroad.

