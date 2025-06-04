Indians love to dance, and a group of 43 Gujarati tourists were enjoying themselves dancing and doing garba on the streets of Austria. But this doesn't sit well with most of the people on the internet.

Indians bring Indians! Indians love to dance, and a group of 43 Gujarati tourists were enjoying themselves dancing and doing garba on the streets of Austria. But this doesn't sit well with most of the people on the internet. Why? Well, these tourists actually forced the street players, known as buskers, to play an Indian song.

The buskers denied, but had to eventually play the song. This felt a little inappropriate to the netizens, as they reminded us of how tourists should behave while travelling abroad.

The video of these tourists went viral on social media. The video was filmed by a woman from the group. She explained that they asked two local musicians to play Indian songs so that they can perform Garba in the middle of a public street, at Old Town of Innsbruck, Austria,

“Have you ever thought of playing Garba in Europe? Well, I had and now I can tick it off the bucket list, ' the woman captioned the video.

She is being heard saying, "It's really happening, guys. We were in Austria, walking through the streets of Old Town Innsbruck, when we saw two people performing. You have no idea what happened next."

She continues, "Since our 43-member Gujarati-Marwari group was there too, we approached them and asked if they could play a Garba song on their speaker."

"At first, they refused, saying that if the police showed up, they might get into trouble. But we weren’t leaving without doing Garba. After several requests, they finally agreed and let us connect our song," she added.

Internet reacts

One user said, “This is the reason foreigners hate Indians! As a flight attendant people often come to me & ask me only one question about Indians & that is, ‘Why you Indians are so demanding’, and now I know why they have mentality like this about us. I mean, come on… Why do you even have to force them to play Indian music?”

Another said, "You hijacked their performance for your fun. Those performers were working, and you treated it like a picnic. Please stop forcing your version of culture on unsuspecting strangers.”

“I am a Gujju and love garba, but I'm sorry. I just don’t get the obsession with doing it on foreign streets and being proud of something. I mean, we don’t even do that in India on a random day and random street!” one netizen showed frustration.

“I'm a Gujju, and you guys really need to stop this nonsense of playing garba anywhere, anytime," another said.

“This is just embarrassing and the precise reason why Indian tourists get a bad name. Being obsessed with doing this and being forced to do this on foreign soil is just plain ridiculous. Even in India, nobody does this randomly. Please think of other Indian tourists when you do such stuff," one user said, saying Indians are hated abroad.