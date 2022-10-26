Viral video: Indian team offered 'cold and not good' sandwiches in Sydney, comedian reacts

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: After defeating Pakistan in their first Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG, Team India arrived in Sydney for their next game. On Thursday, they will play the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, prior to the match, it has been revealed that the team is facing several issues with the hospitality during their stay in the city.

According to PTI, the Indian cricket team was dissatisfied with the after-practice menu on Tuesday and a few members decided to eat in their hotel rooms. According to BCCI sources, the after-practice menu is almost identical for all teams, and Indian players are not being provided with hot food, which is essential after an intense training session. Reacting to this issue, a famous comedian namely Nishant Tanwar has shared a hilarious reaction on his official Instagram account. In his clip, he hilarioulsy urged Australian authorities to provide proper diet to Team India. Take a look here:

On Thursday, the SCG will host a doubleheader. South Africa will play Bangladesh in the afternoon, followed by India's match against the Dutch in the evening. According to the ICC's schedule, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands will hold practise sessions at the SCG on Wednesday.