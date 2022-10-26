Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Indian team offered 'cold and not good' sandwiches in Sydney, comedian reacts

Reacting to this issue, a famous comedian namely Nishant Tanwar has shared a hilarious reaction on his official Instagram account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 01:29 PM IST

Viral video: Indian team offered 'cold and not good' sandwiches in Sydney, comedian reacts
Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: After defeating Pakistan in their first Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG, Team India arrived in Sydney for their next game. On Thursday, they will play the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, prior to the match, it has been revealed that the team is facing several issues with the hospitality during their stay in the city.

According to PTI, the Indian cricket team was dissatisfied with the after-practice menu on Tuesday and a few members decided to eat in their hotel rooms. According to BCCI sources, the after-practice menu is almost identical for all teams, and Indian players are not being provided with hot food, which is essential after an intense training session. Reacting to this issue, a famous comedian namely Nishant Tanwar has shared a hilarious reaction on his official Instagram account. In his clip, he hilarioulsy urged Australian authorities to provide proper diet to Team India. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nishant Tanwar (@nishanttanwar)

On Thursday, the SCG will host a doubleheader. South Africa will play Bangladesh in the afternoon, followed by India's match against the Dutch in the evening. According to the ICC's schedule, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands will hold practise sessions at the SCG on Wednesday.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Arun Bali death: Goodbye, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
5 health benefits of a good night's sleep
Malaika Arora sets internet ablaze in pink dress featuring thigh-high slit, photos go viral
Diwali 2022: Seven different ways Diwali is celebrated in different states of India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian embassy in Ukraine asks its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately, issues fresh advisory
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.