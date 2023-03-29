Viral video: Indian tea seller challenges Turkish Ice-cream vendors due to his extraordinary 'serving' skills, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: You've probably seen a lot of viral videos featuring people's creative methods to sell their items. These videos are widely circulated on the internet and have effectively captured the public's attention. Now a tea seller has left netizens stunned with his unique way of serving the popular Indian drink. The internet cannot stop gushing about the sheer expertise of this tea seller. If you won't believe us, then watch this clip here!

The viral video is shared on Instagram named @confused.aatma . In the now-viral clip, the man can be preparing tea at a speed that can put robots to shame. The stunt is performed with evident ease, and it is likely to make your jaw drop open in surprise. His incredible talent had captured the focus of netizens.

Since being posted on Instagram in January 2023, the video has racked up a whopping 1.1 million 'likes', along with thousands of impressive comments.Netizens praised the vendor's skills, and some became hungry just by watching the video. We can't say we fault them!

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Bro saw his whole life in front of his eyes at a speed of light....” another one said, “Turkish icecream guy : Finally.... A worthy opponent.. our battle would be legendary ”, “His TEA is very Awesome must try 10/10 you can get him in the streets of Begum Bazar” joked the third user.