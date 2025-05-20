A video of an Indian-origin woman is going viral in which she can be seen wearing a lehnga while travelling in the Paris metro.

Indian cultural aesthetics are making a significant impact in global fashion. Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh are showcasing Indian heritage at events like the Met Gala and Cannes, while digital creators and others are embracing traditional garments internationally. This surge of Indian style is evident on international runways and streets.

Now, a video of an Indian-origin woman is going viral in which she can be seen wearing a lehnga while travelling in the Paris metro. This video highlights a quiet revolution, rooted in pride, that goes beyond fashion events and high-profile shoots.

The woman is identified as digital content creator Nivya, known for her usual championing of contemporary European fashion, who made an unapologetically bold and beautifully unexpected statement. In a video shared on her Instagram account, Nivya can be seen confidently sitting aboard a regular Parisian train. What caught everyone's eye wasn't just her serene composure—it was the way she wore a dazzling Indian lehenga with undeniable grace.

Decoding Nivya's viral lehnga look

The lehenga was a striking display of vibrant orange, its voluminous form richly textured and embellished with shimmering golden threadwork and intricate embroidery. The outfit was perfectly complemented by a finely tailored sleeveless blouse, which featured traditional zari detailing that hinted at celebrations and festivities. Her entire ensemble conveyed more than mere beauty—it was a powerful expression of cultural pride.

Nivya's styling choices enhanced the regal feel of the look. She accessorized with a bold maang tikka, gleaming gold bangles, an intricate naath, and a traditional choker layered with a long temple-style necklace. Her hair was styled in a sleek, long plait, and her face featured minimalist makeup and a delicate bindi. Adding a chic Parisian touch were her oversized sunglasses, blending Eastern and Western styles seamlessly. Her confident smile completed the image of a modern maharani.

She shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “POV: When Paris wasn’t ready for the desi baddie.” Nivya humorously summarised the moment.

The reel quickly gained viral status, surpassing a million views, with viewers praising her for her confident blend of cultural identity.

How did social media responded?

Taking to the somment section, one user write, "New Girl crush," while another said, “My heart smiles every time I see a woman own her culture so beautifully.”

Another commented, “You look breathtaking, sis! But I hope that jewelry’s not real—safety first, especially in public transport!”

"Behen, you are stunning", said a third user.