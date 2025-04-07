The Indian-American software engineer slammed CEO Satya Nadella, Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates during Microsoft's 50th anniversary celebrations.

An Indian-American software engineer slammed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and former CEOs Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates for using the company's technology to aid 'genocide in Gaza. The incident took place during Microsoft's 50th anniversary celebrations at its headquarters. The techie, Vaniya Agrawal, had been a Microsoft employee, but she quit after the incident. "Shame on you all. You’re all hypocrites,” she shouted as she was escorted out of the hall. As the three top faces of Microsoft bore a stupefied gaze, Agrawal said, "50,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been murdered with Microsoft technology. How dare you. Shame on all of you for celebrating on their blood. Cut ties with Israel.”

She called Microsoft a 'digital weapons manufacturer', accusing the company of enabling violence through its technology. She urged the company to cut ties with Israel before another woman escorted her out of the hall. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Check the video here:

In her resignation, she wrote, "I cannot, in good conscience, be part of a company that participates in this violent injustice." She added, "If you must continue to work at Microsoft, I urge you to use your position, power, and privilege to hold Microsoft accountable to its own values and mission."

Agrawal called for protests from colleagues over the company's alleged involvement in human rights violations before announcing her resignation. In the past, other Microsoft employees have slammed the company for its ties with Israel, which has once again unleashed violence in Gaza after the ceasefire agreement with Hamas collapsed.